Phyllis “Murph” Rangeloff, 90, Cold Spring

July 27, 1932 - October 5, 2022

Our loving mother, Phyllis “Murph” Rangeloff, age 90, died peacefully surrounded by family, October 5, 2022, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the church.

Phyllis was born July 27, 1932, in Litchfield, MN to Hugh and Blanche (Hagan) Batterberry. She married Evan M. Rangeloff, Jr., on November 7, 1951, in St. Phillips Church in Litchfield.

Murph devoted her life to her husband and 8 children. Her passions were playing the piano and being a songbird enthusiast. Murph and Ding were members of WBCC (Airstream) for 20 years.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Schrader, Diane (Arthur) Poole, Michael (Sue-Ann) Rangeloff, Mark (Angelica) Rangeloff, Susan (Ron) Leeman, Kevin (Susan) Rangeloff, David (Marla) Rangeloff, Christopher (Shannon) Rangeloff; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Pat Tams.

We would like to thank the staff at Assumption Home in Cold Spring for their wonderful care.