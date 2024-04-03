Phyllis Joanne Pittelkow, 85, Minneapolis

June 8, 1938 - March 28, 2024

A Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Phyllis J. Pittelkow of Minneapolis and formerly of Eagle Bend who passed away March 28, 2024 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Phyllis was born on June 8th, 1938 to Clifford and Arvilla (Johnson) Bouchie in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up on her parent’s farm outside of Eagle Bend, MN. There she attended a 1 room schoolhouse as a child and eventually graduated from Eagle Bend High School. Shortly after her graduation, she moved to Minneapolis with girlfriends. There she married and had seven children with her husband Rodney.

Although she lived in the city, Phyllis was always a county girl at heart. Her lifelong passions included feeding the birds, nature and gardening. Her neighbors loved to stroll by and stop to admire her beautiful yard. Win or lose, she was a huge Minnesota Twins fan who looked forward to each season and rarely missed a game. Her marriage ended, but her love for her family, children and grandchildren brought joy to her life.

She is survived by children, David Pittelkow, Sheryl (Paul) Wyman, Sandra Pittelkow, Steven, (Janelle) Pittelkow, Michelle Pittelkow, Allen Pittelkow, and Kevin (Marina) Pittelkow; her siblings, Donna Bouchie, Russell (Charlotte) Bouchie, Linda (Gene) White, Diane (John)Monnier and sister-in-law Carmen Bouchie. Phyllis was the proud and loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as many much-loved Nieces, Nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Arvilla Bouchie and her brother Ronald Bouchie.