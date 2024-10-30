Phyllis D. Pierce, 95, Sauk Rapids

October 31, 1928 - October 25, 2024

attachment-Phyllis Pierce loading...

Phyllis D. Pierce, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2024. She was 95 years old. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. A prayer service officiated by Fr. Ron Weyrens will take place at 5:00 PM. Phyllis will be interred alongside her devoted husband, Willard C. Pierce (Woody), at Calvary Cemetery in Fairmont, Minnesota at a later date.

Phyllis was born on October 31, 1928, to Ladeslaus and Norma (Shutte) Maday in East Chain, Minnesota. She married the love of her life, Woody, on February 7, 1948. Together, they raised a large, loving family and shared many wonderful years filled with love and laughter. Phyllis dedicated her early years to raising her children and later had a career with the Postal Service.

A woman of many passions, Phyllis found joy in baking, reading, gardening, fishing with Woody, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her warmth and kindness, always ready to hold a baby or share a cup of coffee. Phyllis had a lifelong love for reading and was an avid Bridge player. Phyllis was a devoted Catholic who championed social justice, marriage equality, and the importance of diversity and education. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion and strong connections with those who were fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her children: Lynn Pierce (Cici) of Sauk Rapids, Lee Pierce (Rita) of Aitkin, Steve Weidner (Julie) of Richfield, Rita Vanek (Dave) of Phoenix, David Pierce (Lisa) of Scarborough, Joy Minatelli (Mark) of Sauk Rapids, Mary Pierce-Slocum (Craig) of Clear Lake, Anne Rhodes (Tommy) of Sauk Rapids, son-in-law John Kline of Rice, and daughter-in-law Ruth Pierce of Roanoke. Phyllis will be deeply missed by her 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Woody, her son Jim Pierce, her daughter Amy Pierce-Kline, and her sister Janet Lee Olson (nee Maday).

Phyllis cherished her lifelong friendships in the Bird Island community, where she and Woody were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the “Bridge Club”, and various community service organizations.

Phyllis received loving care from the staff at Ridgeview Place Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids, where she lived for the past five years. She loved all of you.

Phyllis’s spirit of kindness will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.