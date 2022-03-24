Phyllis A. Priebe, 81, Princeton

June 29, 1940 - March 22, 2022

Phyllis A. Priebe, age 81 of Princeton, MN, formerly of Maple Lake and Rockford, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A Celebration of Phyllis’ Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior to the celebration at the church. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.

Phyllis Ann Lucht was born to Harold and Augusta (Neumann) Lucht on June 29, 1940, in Minneapolis. She was the second of three children growing up on the family farm and at an early age learned to love the simple things in life. She was baptized on July 28, 1940, and confirmed August 13, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Osseo. Her faith remained important to Phyllis all of her life. Luther and Phyllis were married, shortly after she graduated from Osseo High School, on July 12, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

They made their home in Maple Grove and two years later began growing their family. Phyllis worked as a Dental Assistant, but when Michelle and Bethany were born, she was blessed to stay home with them. In 1971, the family moved to Rockford where they enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, working together, and enjoying the outdoors. She was a loving mother, always putting her husband and girls above herself. Phyllis was a classy and gracious lady; she was quick to forgive and loved her family with everything she had.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her husband of 63 years, Luther; daughters, Michelle (Joel) Schulze and Bethany (Tony) Burda; grandchildren, Derek (Jackie) Schulze and Troy (Alyssa) Schulze; great-grandchildren, Landon, Nolan, Carter, and Luke; step-grandchildren, Deven Burda, Alex (Rachel) Burda, and Philip Burda; and step-great-grandchildren, Thea, Layla, Lacey, and John; and siblings, Darlene (Victor) Buller and Tim Lucht. She was preceded in death by her parents; and great-granddaughter, Lila Ann Schulze.