Phillip “Phil” K. Nelson, 77, Sauk Rapids

January 1, 1942 - December 19, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Phillip Kay Nelson, age 77, who passed away peacefully at his home in Rice on Thursday, December 19th. A time of sharing will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Phillip “Phil” Kay Nelson was born on January 1, 1942 in Mason City, IA to Charles and Alma (Pals) Nelson. He was united in marriage to Betty Sobczak on January 16, 1960. Phil and Betty have lived in the St. Cloud area for over 45 years. He worked as a Meat Inspector for USDA for 40 years and retired in 2009. Phil was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball, and spending time with his dogs. He was very likeable, could talk to anyone, and had a great sense of humor.

Phil is survived by his wife, Betty of Rice; children, Brenda (Al) Mueller of Bowlus, and Phillip (Simone) Nelson, Jr. of Monticello; siblings, Paul (LeAnn) of Rochester, NY, Naomi (Morris) Janssen of Ely, and Mary Lou (Gordon) Swanson of Askov; grandson, James Maldonardo of Holdingford; great grandson, Cooper Maldonardo of Holdingford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.