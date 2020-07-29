Phillip “Phil” J. Theising, 68, Rice

June 14, 1952 - July 26, 2020

Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Grace Baptist Fellowship Church, 1196 Pinecone Dr. N., Sartell for Phillip “Phil” J. Theising, age 68, of Rice who died Sunday at his home with his wife, Susan by his side.

Phil was born June 14, 1952 in Little Falls to Joe & Pearl (Johnston) Theising. He grew up in Grey Eagle and lived in Hibbing before moving to Rice in 2009. He married Susan Wenberg on May 3, 1996 at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Phil enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, riding his Harley, gardening, traveling, and spending winters in Texas. He was a friendly, loving, caring and wonderful man! He was one of a kind.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Rice; children, Mark Fairchild (Tessa) of Ridgeland, MS, Dena Theising-Foster (JJ Mullin) of Clifton, VA, Rebecca Estabrook (Todd) of Stuart, FL, Jennifer Schubel of Sauk Rapids, Nickel Theising (Rachel) of Plymouth; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; Fur babies, Bitzi boo and Fritzi. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamantha Hammond; brothers, Donald and Dothan “Doc”; infant grandson, Anthony Fairchild; granddaughter, Shayla Hammond; and dog, Tiger Lou Theising.