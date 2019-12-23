Phillip J. Niezgocki, Sr., 88, formerly of St. Cloud

March 25, 1931 - December 20, 2019

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Phillip J. Niezgocki, Sr., age 88 formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Centennial House Assisted Living in Apple Valley. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Phillip was born March 25, 1931 in Hillman, Minnesota. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Phil married Lottie Mae Shaw on August 8, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator until he established PhilMark Excavating in 1971 which he retired from in 1990. Phil was a firefighter with the Linwood Fire Department for 18 years, serving ten years as the Chief. He was a member of the Wallace Chute American Legion Post #76 and St. Augustine’s Parish.

Survivors include his son, Mark (Carla) of Rosemount.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lottie; son, Phillip, Jr.; sister, Rose; brothers, Edward, Joseph, Raymond, John and Andrew.