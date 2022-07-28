Philip R. Sakry, 73, St. Cloud

April 15, 1949 - July 26, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Philip R. Sakry, age 73, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Phil passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Phil was born on April 15, 1949 in St. Cloud to Maynard and Evelyn (Lemm) Sakry. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1967 and then graduated from St. Cloud State University. Phil married his high school sweetheart, Jean Flanagan on March 18, 1972 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Phil worked for the BNSF Railroad for 35 years. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and NARVRE.

He enjoyed fishing, and spending time at the cabin in the north woods. Phil especially treasured the time spent with his family.

Phil is survived by his wife, Jean of 50 years; children, Alison (Bob) LaTourell of Ely, Tracy (Tom) Lewis of Minneapolis, Paul (Shelby) of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren, Brock and Grace LaTourell, Daniel, Julia, and Kathryn Lewis, Theo, Lewis, and Juniper Sakry; siblings, Richard (Linnea), Dennis, Tom (Sandy) Mark (Diane) and Joan McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Jan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; sister-in-law, Mary Jo, and brother-in-law, Mick McLaughlin.