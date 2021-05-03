Philip L. Orth, 88, Waite Park

April 17, 1933 - May 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Philip L. Orth, age 88, of Waite Park. Phil passed away May 2, 2021 at the Little Falls Care Center. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Phil was born April 17, 1933 in Sauk Centre, MN to Lambert and Mary (Bromenschenkel) Orth. After High School he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. He married Dorothy Waldorf on July 15, 1957 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He worked at the U.S. Postal Service and later for Frigidaire/Electrolux, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, VFW Post 428, American Legion Post 428, Knights of Columbus Council 5548, St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie 622 and Moose Lodge 1400.

Phil will be remembered for his sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling and made it to 42 States. He loved to be together with family and playing cards, especially Solo.

Phil is survived by his children Deb (Bob) Miller of Sartell, Donna Parker of Becker and Jim (LeAnn) Orth of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Mike, Jenn, Rachel, Nate, Christina, Carissa and Cole; eight great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eymard (Lucille) Orth of Melrose, Marian Cameron of Fargo, Elmer (Delores) Orth of Sauk Centre, Millie Morgel of Waite Park, and Richard (Mary Ann) Orth of Sauk Centre.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy (2018); son-in-law, Mike Parker (2021); brothers, Walter, Leonard and Donald Orth; and sister, Dorothy Orth.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.