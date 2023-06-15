Petronilla Christi Baert, daughter, Lance and Mary Mack, Sartell

June 11, 2023 - June 11, 2023

Our Heavenly Father called Petronilla Christi Baert home to be with Him even before she got to enjoy the company of her parents, Lance and Mary (Mack) Baert, of Sartell, Minnesota, and siblings Elaina Perpetua, Penelope Constance and Lavella Eve Baert. Her death occurred at the Saint Cloud Hospital Birthing Center on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Services for this heavenly cherub will be held at Daniel Funeral Home, Saint Cloud, Monday, June 26, 2023, 1 p.m. with a visitation for the public beginning at noon.

Petronilla is survived by her parents, her three siblings, grandparents, Teresa and Jeffrey Baert and Andrew and Christine Mack; great-grandparents, Janice and Ronald Baert, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by uncles, Cody Joseph Mack and Joshua Baert; aunt, Kalaya Baert; cousin, Exzavior Baert; great-grandparents, Verna and Christian Blaha, Diane and Stanley Mack and Rosemary and Sylvester Ruegemer.

Her Angel Gown was hand-made by Sister Maria Raphaelle on honor of her homecoming.