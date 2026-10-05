Sauk Rapids — Peter M. “Pete” Zwilling, 89, passed away September 29, 2026, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud.

He is survived by his sons, Dave (Sandra) of Avon, Joe (Dina) of Finlayson, Paul of Minneapolis and Andy of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle), Michael (Kari) and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Chloe, Colter, Hadley and Natalie; and siblings, Jerry Zwilling, Jack Zwilling (Ginger), Yvonne Bentler and Agatha Zwilling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; daughters, Gail and Kathleen; siblings, Mary Ann Theis, Francis “Sunny” Zwilling, Lucille Clem, Jim Zwilling and Rosemary Salzer; and brother-in-law Jerry Bentler.

Memorial services will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

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