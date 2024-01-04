Peter J. Schmitz, 64, Cold Spring

April 5, 1959 - January 2, 2024

A private graveside service will be held for Peter J. Schmitz who died January 2, 2024 at his home.

Peter was born in St. Cloud, MN to Edwin and Bernadette (Ballmann) Schmitz. He served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Schmitz, St. Cloud, MN; Jacob Schmitz, Iowa; Jessica Schmitz-Flynn, Iowa; siblings, Ed (Linda), Annandale, MN; Loretta, Minneapolis, MN; Cindy, Cold Spring, MN; Luci (Barry) Hample, Clearwater, MN; Fran (Sue), Cold Spring, MN; Paul (Lisa), Pennsylvania; R.J. (Tina), Hastings, MN; Gabe (Lorraine), Cold Spring, MN; Grace (Mike) Ellens, Cold Spring, MN; Gordy (Penny), Becker, MN; Rose Hansen, Cold Spring, MN; Tami (Steve) DeMark, Woodbury, MN; 7 grandchildren.