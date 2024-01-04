Peter J. Schmitz, 64, Cold Spring

Peter J. Schmitz, 64, Cold Spring

 

April 5, 1959 - January 2, 2024

 

loading...

A private graveside service will be held for Peter J. Schmitz who died January 2, 2024 at his home.

Peter was born in St. Cloud, MN to Edwin and Bernadette (Ballmann) Schmitz. He served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Schmitz, St. Cloud, MN; Jacob Schmitz, Iowa; Jessica Schmitz-Flynn, Iowa; siblings, Ed (Linda), Annandale, MN; Loretta, Minneapolis, MN; Cindy, Cold Spring, MN; Luci (Barry) Hample, Clearwater, MN; Fran (Sue), Cold Spring, MN; Paul (Lisa), Pennsylvania; R.J. (Tina), Hastings, MN; Gabe (Lorraine), Cold Spring, MN; Grace (Mike) Ellens, Cold Spring, MN; Gordy (Penny), Becker, MN; Rose Hansen, Cold Spring, MN; Tami (Steve) DeMark, Woodbury, MN; 7 grandchildren.

Filed Under: Wenner Funeral Home
Categories: Obituaries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON