Peter C. Lidberg, 83, Clearwater

September 22, 1939 - September 14, 2023

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Peter C. Lidberg, age 83, of Clearwater, who passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at his home. Pastor Susan Debner will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Browerville.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday all at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

Peter was born on September 22, 1939, to Adolph and Helen (Halbrehder) in Bertha MN. Both his parents, two brothers and two sisters predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Audrey of 51 years, two sons, Rick (Terri) and Jon (Jill) and 1 Granddaughter and 6 Grandsons, 2 brothers and 3 sisters and one sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and many cousins and close friends.

Peter was a graduate of the Browerville High School, Class of 1957, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, 54-year member of the American Legion, 40+ year member of Local 322 Carpenter’s Union, 19-year member of Rejoice Lutheran Church, 15-year volunteer at the Clearwater-Clear Lake Food Shelf and he donated 21+ gallons of blood through the V.A. and American Red Cross. Hobbies included helping others, fishing, softball, bowling, playing cards, following the MN Gophers, MN Twins and the MN Vikings, and Grandkid’s sporting events: wrestling, baseball, football, and tennis.

Memorials suggested to Rejoice Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge of Minneapolis. The Family thanks friends and neighbors for their involvement in Peter’s life and the Coborn Cancer Center of St. Cloud, MN.