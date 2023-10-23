Sauk Rapids Considers Eliminating Pet Licenses

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Getting a license for your dog or cat may soon be a thing of the past in Sauk Rapids.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council will consider ending the regulation to register dogs and cats in the city.

According to city documents, historically dogs have been licensed to control rabies and ensure pet owners had their dogs vaccinated. However, they say the CDC reports humans contracting rabies in the United States is about one to three people per year and the main exposure is wild animals, not pets.

Many other cities have ended their licensing programs including Sartell, Elk River, and Paynesville.

The finance clerk says the revenue from pet licenses is about $5,000 a year for Sauk Rapids.

All other animal regulations would remain in place. The item is on the consent agenda for the city council meeting.

