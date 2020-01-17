Penny K. Horton, 81, St. Cloud

January 13, 1939 – January 17, 2020

Penny Karen Horton, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

A service celebrating Penny’s life will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at a later date in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Penny was born January 13, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Clarence and Lillian (Narkie) Gebert. She graduated from Hopkins High School and the University of Minnesota Dental Hygiene School, which she practiced 30 years. Penny was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church and PEO Chapter AJ.

Penny married the love of her life, Jack Horton, on March 19, 1960 at Calvary Methodist Church in Minneapolis, MN. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Todd (Karen) Horton of Albany, MN and Tracy (Scott) Jochim of Scandia, MN. They have four grandchildren, Curt (Alisa) Schroeder, Alexandra (Victor) England, Lucas (Sara) Jochim, and Emme (Isaac) Jochim, and five great grandchildren. Penny is also survived by brother Timothy (Vickie) Gebert of Scottsdale, AZ and brother-in-law Farrell (Mary) Horton of Plymouth, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, Quiet Oaks Hospice or Tri-County Humane Society