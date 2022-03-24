Peggy L. Schlangen, 74, Roscoe

March 11, 1948 - March 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Peggy L. Schlangen, age 74, who died March 22, 2022, at CentraCare Paynesville. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Members of Catholic United Financial and St. Agnes Christian Women will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Monday morning at the St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Peggy was born in Glencoe, MN to James and Emily (Fiala) Portele. She married LeRoy Schlangen on July 8, 1972, in St. George Catholic Church, Glencoe, MN.

Peggy worked many years on the family farm and later did various cleaning jobs. She loved working and living on the farm. Peggy was a member of St. Agnes Parish, Christian Women, and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her husband, LeRoy; children, James, Jake (Lora) Rantana, Lorie (Phil) Scalise; siblings, Russel (Pam) and Doug (Barb) Portele; grandchildren, Briana Theising, Jade Flugga, Dalton Flugga, Dominic Scalise, Kandel Rantann, Luke Rantann, and Marlie Schalangen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.