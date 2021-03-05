Peggy L. Miller, 59, Clear Lake

February 16, 1962 – March 2, 2021

Peggy LaVonne Miller, age 59 (though she would argue 29), Clear Lake, MN, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held later this summer due to COVID 19. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Peggy was born February 16, 1962 in St. Paul, MN to Charles and Yvonne (Hansmann) Pruszinske. She married Kevin Miller on August 28, 1982. They later divorced. Peggy was employed by Cargill Kitchen Solutions for over 10 years. She was a member of Joy Christian Center. Peggy was a strong woman of faith, worked hard, enjoyed classic cars, the outdoors, trips to the North Shore of Minnesota and out West, and loved her pets. She greeted every day with a smile, a cup of coffee, and a keen sense of humor.

Survivors include her son, Wesley “Wes” (Miranda) Miller of Pine City, MN; brothers, Dennis (Elizabeth) Pruszinske of Bradenton, FL; and Greg (Paula) Pruszinske of Clear Lake, MN; sister, Vonda Christy of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughter, Amiah; 5 nephews and 3 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents.