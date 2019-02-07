Update: Patrol Releases Name of Pedestrian Killed in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- The State Patrol has released the name of the man who was struck and killed in Elk River on Wednesday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Garett French was struck and killed while trying to walk across the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 at Main Street in Elk River.

The driver of the car was a 17-year-old boy from Elk River. He was not hurt.