Pedestrian Struck at an East St. Cloud Intersection

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in east St. Cloud Wednesday.

St. Cloud Police were called to the intersection of East St. Germain Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a 61-year-old St. Cloud woman was in the crosswalk walking south across East St. Germain Street when she was struck by a northbound car on Lincoln Avenue who was making a left turn to go west on St. Germain.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the car, 69-year-old Nancy Ramler of Sartell was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The incident partially shut down traffic on East St. Germain Street for approximately 30 minutes.