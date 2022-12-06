Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Otter Tail County

PERHAM (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m . Monday on Highway 108 at Round Lake Loop in Otter Tail County.

A Jeep was going north when it struck a 74-year-old man walking in the lane. The man who died is from Palisade, Minnesota. His name has not been released.

Get our free mobile app

The 32-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was not hurt.