BURNSVILLE (WJON News) -- Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dakota County

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville in Dakota County.

A pickup was going west when it hit 39-year-old Jacob Witt of Burnsville who was walking north across the highway. Witt died at the scene.

The 18-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt.