Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Interstate 94

SAUK CENTRE -- A pedestrian died in a crash near Sauk Centre early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck was going west on Interstate 94 when it hit a pedestrian. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

The driver of the semi, 29-year-old Jason Runge of Eagle Bend, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.