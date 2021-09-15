Pedestrian Dies in Crash on Highway 12 in Wright County

COKATO -- A Cokato man was killed in a crash on Highway 12 early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck pulling a grain hopper trailer was going east in the right lane of Highway 12 with its lights on and a pedestrian was standing in the lane directly in the way of the truck.

Authorities say the driver braked and tried to avoid the pedestrian before ultimately hitting him. The pedestrian, 34-year-old Jacob Merges, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Gregory Nelson of Dassel, was not hurt.

