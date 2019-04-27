Pearl Lake Lodge Hosts Annual Mini-Golf Bar Stool Open [VIDEO]

KIMBALL -- Despite mixed precipitation in the forecast, a dedicated crew went on a sort of mini-golf bar crawl near Kimball. Pearl Lake Lodge hosted their annual Bar Stool Open on Saturday.

Pearl Lake Lodge, Club Almar, The Hayloft, Eddie’s on Grand, Bud’s Bar, and Rollie’s each had a mini-golf course set up at their location and teams traveling around to each stop to compete.

Owner Rudy Ruether says building the courses take a lot of creativity.

You know what I usually do is I just kinda look around the garage or in the basement or upstairs for unique items and stuff, try to put a little twist on the hole every year, but everybody gets creative. They do their own thing and it's kinda fun.

The event raises money for the Pearl Lake recreation area that goes to replacing sports equipment like volleyball court sand and softballs.

Mostly, the groups just do it for the fun, and of course, bragging rights.