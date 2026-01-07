February 15, 1942 – January 3, 2026

Pearl Lilian Barton, age 83, passed away at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on January 3rd, 2026. Per Pearl’s request, a private celebration of life will be held on January 11, 2026.

Pearl was born in Cudahy, Wisconsin to Clifford and Lilian Patterson on February 15, 1942. Pearl was one of nine children.

Pearl was married twice in her life. Her first marriage was on December 31st, 1963, to Rolf Johanson. Rolf and Pearl had four children, Julie Kassab, Karl Johanson, Mary Pentz, and Christine Pantze. On October 22, 1984, Pearl married Harley Barton. That day, Pearl gained five step children: Wesley Barton, John Barton, Nola Lynch, Mary Musta, and Linda Miller.

In her younger years, Pearl enjoyed traveling with her family and husband Harley, gardening, cooking/baking, shopping, family time, and socializing. In her later years with the assistance of her family, Pearl was still able to enjoy traveling, shopping, and family time.

Pearl is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Lilian Patterson, husband Harley Barton, daughter Mary Pentz, previous husband Rolf Johanson, and brothers and sisters Violet, Esther, Theodore, Mary Jane, and Roger.

Pearl will be remembered for her memorable personality and being a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.