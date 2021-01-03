Peacocks Top Huskies in Season Opener

FAYETTE, IA -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team lost their season opener on the road at Upper Iowa University Saturday.

The two teams stayed close through much of the opening half, but Upper Iowa ran away with the lead in the final minutes to finish up 50-41.

The Peacocks built on that lead in the second half. Upper Iowa led St. Cloud State by as many as 27 points. The Huskies fought to close the gap at time expired but came up short 107-84.

Freshman and Buffalo native Matthew Willert led all scorers, netting 21 for the Huskies. Caleb Donaldson added 16. Illya Tyrtyshnik and Anthony Roberts each added 14.

The Huskies fall to 0-1. They will hit the court again on Sunday for game two against Upper Iowa. Pre-game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.