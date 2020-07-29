Paynesville Woman Hurt in Crash Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- A Paynesville woman was hurt in a crash in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 29 south of Alexandria.

A vehicle driven by 19-year-old Greta Reichmann of Villard was going south when it stopped to make a left turn. A van driven by 27-year-old Sara Raugutt of Paynesville hit the back of the first vehicle.

Raugutt was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Reichmann and one of her passengers, 11-year-old Grady Suchy, were taken to Alomere Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.