PAYNESVILLE -- The operating levy on the Paynesville school district ballot has failed.

There were 629 no votes and 537 yes votes.

The district was asking for an additional $531 a year per student to help for rising expenses.

The operating levy is different than the building bond that the Paynesville voters passed in 2019 to help build a community center.

