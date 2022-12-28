Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County

PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road.

Schleper was taken to the hospital in Perham with non-life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, 49-year-old Charlotte Meyer of Paynesville, was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.