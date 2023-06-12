Paynesville Man Killed in Semi Rollover

Kirkhoven (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was killed when the semi he was driving rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 40 near Kirkhoven in Chippewa County.

Sixty-one-year-old Kevin Blonigen was driving east when his rig left the road and rolled.

He died at the scene.

