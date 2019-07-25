Paynesville Man Charged in Deadly Fire

PAYNESVILLE -- An argument between a father and daughter allegedly led to a deadly fire that killed the 22-year-old Paynesville woman earlier this week.

The Paynesville Police Department responded to a call from Jamey Newport shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday saying her father, 46-year-old John Newport, was pouring gasoline inside their trailer home and was threatening to light it on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, following an argument with his daughter, John Newport posted on Facebook that he wanted to burn down the trailer. He allegedly dumped gasoline inside the home and set it on fire.

Authorities say Jamey Newport was trapped inside and screaming. John Newport made multiple attempts to enter the home but was unable to get inside. Officers who arrived at the scene were also unsuccessful in getting Jamey out.

After the flames were put out, Jamey was taken to Paynesville Hospital where she later died.

John Newport has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder. He made his first appearance in Stearns County District Court Thursday afternoon. His next court hearing will be held on Monday, August 5th.