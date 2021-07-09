Paynesville Man Accused of Burning Down Mobile Home Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is accused of burning down the mobile home he was living in.

Paynesville Police responded to the 400 block of Minnie Street Thursday morning to find a trailer fully engulfed and 42-year-old Nicholas Voss standing near it.

Police confirmed Voss was a tenant in the trailer and detected the smell of gasoline on him. Police say Voss ultimately admitted to starting the fire using gasoline and a lighter.

Later, when Voss was being booked into the Stearns County Jail, court records show a lighter was found in his pocket.

Voss is charged with 1st-degree arson of a dwelling. The charges don't indicate a motive behind the fire and there are no new court dates scheduled.

