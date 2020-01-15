Pauline Meyers, 94, Foley

January 2, 1926 - January 13, 2020

Pauline Meyers, age 94 of Foley, passed away January 13, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Pauline Meyers was born on January 2, 1926 in Gilman, Minnesota to Thomas and Martha (Richie) Jezierski. She married Victor Meyers on June 19, 1945 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple lived most of their life in Foley. Pauline was a good mother and a loving grandmother. She never missed a chance to watch All-Star Wrestling. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

Pauline is survived by her sons and daughters: Dennis (Darlene), Sartell; Mary Lou Meyers (Jim Lehnen), St. Cloud; Curtis (Dianne), Foley and Janice (John) Schyma, Foley as well as a sister, Agnes Blaszak, Foley, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Victor, 2 infant sons and many brothers and sisters.