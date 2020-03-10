Paula J. Tholl, 58, St. Cloud

March 15, 1961 - March 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Paula J. Tholl, 58, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Paula passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will con-celebrate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Paula was born on March 15, 1961 in St. Cloud to Delbert and Clara (Sauer) Henning. She graduated from Tech High School in 1979 and from the St. Cloud School of Nursing in 1982. Paula married David Tholl on July 23, 1982 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived all of her married life in St. Cloud and was employed as a registered nurse with the St. Cloud Hospital, the St. Cloud Surgical Center, and the St. Cloud Center for Ophthalmic Surgery until she was unable to work due to a medical disability in 2013. Paula was active with St. Peter’s Parish where she facilitated bible study, proclaimed the Word, and served on the Pastoral Council.

Paula loved her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing (making pajamas for the grandchildren she adored), camping, swimming, and being outdoors. She treasured vacations at Boy Lake with her family. She will be remembered for her deep faith and devotion to the church, her love of family, and deep commitment to her husband. Paula will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, David; sons, Justin (Joanna) of Eden Prairie, Tyler (Nora) of St. Anthony, Collin (Jaclyn) of Minneapolis; six grandchildren, Jett, Joss, Jorah and Jericho, Corene and Ada; siblings, Daniel (Pat) of St. Cloud, David (Cathy) of Mundelein, IL, Mary (Patrick) McKenzie of St. Cloud, Susan (Roger) Knauss of Rockville, Judy (Allen) Zetterlund of St. Cloud, Christine (Chas) Bettendorf of North Branch; mother-in-law, Carol Tholl of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Jadyn and Joryn.

Memorials are preferred.