Paul Wesbur, 88, Cold Spring

April 1, 1932 - February 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Paul Wesbur age 88, who died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service in the church narthex.

Paul was born on April 1, 1932 in Ochtrup, Westphalia, Germany to Herman and Katharina Wesbuer. After coming to the United States, he worked on his uncle and aunt’s farm eventually starting a farm of his own. He served in the US Army from May 11, 1955 – February 20, 1957 in the Infantry and Signal Corp, serving some time in Korea.

He married Marie in 1983 at her house in Cold Spring. Farming was Paul’s passion, he grew crops and raised cattle and hogs. Paul was a member of St. Boniface Parish and Melrose Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his step-children, Melvin (Carol) Hagemeier, Alvin (Donna) Hagemeier, Rose (Charlie) Leyendecker, Audrey Schwagel, Joseph (Chris) Hagemeier; his loving family in Germany, brothers, Heinrich (Maria) Wesbuer, Franz (Christa) Wesbuer; sister, Anna (Wilhelm) Borgert and their extended families; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie and sister, Maria (Gerhard) Franke.

Paul was a devoted husband, step-father, grandfather and friend to us all and was dearly loved by both his family in Germany and here. He will be greatly missed by all of us, but we will remember him often and fondly for the love and joy he gave us.