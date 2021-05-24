Paul Robert Opatz, 66, St. Cloud

May 14, 1955 – May 19, 2021

Anyone who knew Paul Opatz will be shocked and saddened with the news of his unexpected death on Wednesday, May 19th. Paul was known for his constant generosity, warmth and humor. He radiated happiness and optimism, and his unfailing good cheer enriched the lives of so many. He also suffered from severe and debilitating pain, which often went unnoticed to those around him, and which led him to end his life prematurely. The loss of Paul is devastating, but the goodness and joy that he shared will live on.

Paul was a loving husband, father, and brother. Most recently, and to his great joy, he has officially become the best grandpa ever, as we all knew he would.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Opatz, and mother, Patricia (Gits) Opatz. Paul is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane Dockendorf Opatz and sons, Phillip Opatz, Minneapolis, MN, and Russell Opatz (Margaret Osgood), Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as his Granddaughter, Margot Opatz. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Opatz Herges (John), Joe Opatz, Ann Opatz (Mic Stowell), Margaret Dittrich (Mark), Charlie Opatz (Gail Midthune), John Opatz (Laurie), Andy Opatz (Linda Scherer), Pat Opatz (Stephanie Hawkinson), and Claire Opatz-Osgood (Joe).

The Catholic Mass for Paul will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 26th , at Christ Church of Newman Center in St. Cloud. There will be a visitation from 10-11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church before the Mass. Arrangements are with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family invites you to make a memorial gift benefiting anyone in need, including efforts to address food security, mental health and housing, all of which were causes Paul had a tremendous passion for.