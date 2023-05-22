Paul Owen Kresge, 74, Clearwater

August 11, 1948 - May 21, 2023

Paul Owen Kresge, 74, of Clearwater, Minnesota passed away May 21, 2023 after a long illness.

Paul was born on August 11, 1948 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Owen and Betty Kresge. He grew up on the family ranch in Adin, California.

Paul attended CalPoly, San Luis Obispo, California graduating with a BS in Soil Science (1970). He continued his education at Oregon State University with a MS (1975) and PhD in Soil Science (1976). Paul loved learning and studied all his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family, especially in Montana.

Paul was a professor at Montana State University in the Plant and Soils Department for 12 years and finished his career with ConAgra.

Paul is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Nathan (Jaclyn) of Clearwater; and beloved grandchildren, Owen and Evelyn of Clearwater; mother-in-law, Joann Humphrey of Albany, Oregon; sister, Jane (Jim) Copp of Adin, California; brother-in-law, Larry (Rebecca) Humphrey of Albany, Oregon; sister-in-law, Janet (Eric) Schmid of The Dalles, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Phillip; and daughter, Michelle Kresge.

Private Services will be held at a later date.