Paul Novak, 85, St. Cloud

May 3, 1935 - November 26, 2020

Paul Novak passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Paul was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, MN to Vincent and Rose (Rudnick) Novak. He was united in marriage to Catherine “Kaye” Fieber on October 26, 1957 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Madison, MN.

Paul enjoyed working with the public in the Ortonville and Madison areas. He valued the friendships he created with his customers.

Paul enjoyed fishing, lake vacations, trips to Branson, watching the Twins and time spent with family.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Kaye, children Randy (Gail) Novak of Willmar, Sherri (Mike) Stefano of Maple Grove, Jeff (Lora) Novak of Circle Pines, Keela (Marvin) Johnson of Otsego and Mara (Steve) Jacobson of South Haven, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Preceding Paul in death were his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.