Paul L. Lommel, 58, Pierz

July 26, 1966 - November 21, 2024

Services celebrating the life of Paul L. Lommel, age 58, of Pierz, will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A visitation will be after 10:00 AM on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Paul died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Paul was born on July 26, 1966. He grew up and has lived all of his life in the St. Cloud, Central Minnesota area. His parents, Wayne and Jan (Moser) Lommel raised him and his brother, Mark, in their home on the west side of St. Cloud. Paul graduated from Apollo High School in 1984 and then joined his father and uncles as a bricklayer. He was currently working at the Cold Spring Brewery as a forklift operator. He married Pamela Atherholt on January 2, 2008. Paul enjoyed watching sports and yelling at the television, especially hockey and baseball.

Paul is survived by his wife, Pam, Pierz; his father, Wayne Lommel, St. Cloud; his children; Justin Lommel, Paynesville; Jessica (Cody) Boisjolie, Becker; Justin Schroeder, Pierz, Skyler Schroeder, Pierz, and two grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jan in 2011 and his brother, Mark in 1985.