Paul J. Valerius, 56, St. Cloud

January 14, 1964 - January 30, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Paul J. Valerius, age 56, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Inurnment will be at the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery Columbarium in Sartell at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 and from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday all at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Church.

Paul was born on January 14, 1964 to Cyril and Joan (Stang) Valerius in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Paul graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1982. He worked for Royal Tire in St. Cloud for many years. He enjoyed giving of his time and talents by volunteering for Quiet Oaks Hospice, Meals on Wheels and Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich. Paul was a loving and caring family man, who enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his strong faith. Paul also enjoyed going hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and playing games.

He is survived by his mother, Joan of St. Cloud; siblings, Tom (Tina) of St. Joseph and Mike (Nancy) of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Jeff Botz of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews, Josh and Jaden Valerius, and Ellie, Carter, and Alaina Botz; and many other relatives and friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Cyril; and sister, Mary Botz.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Paul.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

We wish Paul peace and rest from his Earthly labors.