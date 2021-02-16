Paul Francis Ritzenthaler, 78, Sauk Rapids

May 31, 1942 - Febrary 15, 2021

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MN for Paul Francis Ritzenthaler, age 78, of Sauk Rapids, MN. He died on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial of the Urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Paul was born on May 31, 1942 in Rochester, NY, the son of Milton and Rosella (Reininger) Ritzenthaler. He attended and graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, NY in 1960. He then attended John Carrol University at University Heights, Ohio for one year, prior to enlisting in to the U.S. Airforce on November 9, 1961. He served his country overseas in England and Germany as an administrative specialist obtaining the rank of PFC E-3. He was honorably discharged on November 2, 1965.

After the military he returned to Rochester, NY where he started his career in radio. Through his career he did radio sales, was a disc jockey and did commercial advertising clips. He moved to North Dakota in the late 1970’s, living in Fargo, ND, Staples, MN, Crookston, MN and later, St. Joseph, MN working at various radio stations in each community. He retired in 2004 but stayed active announcing at various sporting and civic events. Paul also worked as a bartender at various American Legion Posts and also wrote articles for small town newspapers.

Through his life he raised four children. He was a larger-than-life personality, talking to and treating everyone like family. He enjoyed golfing, was active in theater, and hosting gatherings with family and friends. He was especially fond of his grandchildren and his dogs Dani and Tucker.

Paul was a member of St. Joseph, MN American Legion Post #328, and a past member of Crookston, MN V.F.W. Post 1902.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one brother Donald.

He is survived by his four children; two daughters, Kari (Chris) Harrum and Krista (Kris) Trebtoske, his two sons, Paul (Judy) and Thomas; 8 grandchildren including Emilee Lufkin, Jack and Cal Trebtoske; one brother Milton (Bev) Ritzenthaler; other relatives and his special friends Linda, Suzie and Mary.