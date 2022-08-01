Paul Eugene Groethe, 91, Sauk Rapids

October 24, 1930 - July 29, 2022

Paul Eugene Groethe, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 29, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Waters Church in Sartell, MN, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Visitation all be from 10:00-11:00 AM. A private burial service for the family will take place in North Dakota at a later date. Flowers and memorials are welcome.

Paul was born to Swen and Selma Groethe in Kindred, ND, on October 24, 1930. There he learned the value of hard work and the love of family. Paul’s father, Swen, was a first-generation immigrant and the only one in his family. Because of this, Paul traveled to Norway three times to connect with his cousins and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and traditions.

February 10, 1950, in Mayville, ND. They raised their family in Long Prairie, MN, where he worked for Hart’s Press before eventually settling in St. Cloud. Paul was the VP of Marketing for Bankers Systems where he said he had “the best job ever” and worked with amazing people.

Paul loved his family deeply. His home (and pool) was always open to anyone who stopped by, and he was generous with his time. He shared his fondness for horses and took frequent riding trips to the Badlands of ND with his family. Paul looked forward to celebrations and always hosted them with grace. Each Christmas he read the Nativity story and enjoyed traditional Norwegian meatballs and lefse. The summers were spent at the family cabins on Crystal Lake in MN, where he passed down his love of fishing, or his summer home in Fort Ransom, ND, highlighted by many Fourth of July celebrations and the rodeo.

In his remaining years, Paul was a resident at Good Shepherd Senior Apartments and Long-Term Care. He loved conversations with the staff and residents and couldn’t resist a good joke or a discussion about the Vikings. His family is extremely grateful to the Good Shepherd staff for their kindness and excellent care. They are also very thankful for the many friends he made there.

He will be greatly missed and leaves a legacy of meaningful memories, funny jokes, great stories, and many happy times. There will be lots of meatballs and lefse this Christmas.

Paul is survived by his brother Ozzie (JoAnne); his children Mitch, Craig (Vicky), Pam (Chris Perrier), Kent (Kay); son-in-law Leo Ostendorf; 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Arthur, Victor, Robert, Alfred, Dorothy Landgraf, Margaret Stickelmeyer, David; daughter Dawn Ostendorf; and grandson “Little” Paul.