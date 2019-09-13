Patty Jo Kruger, 63, New London

November 17, 1955 - September 12, 2019

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Patty Jo Kruger, age 63, of New London, will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville. Reverend Bob Kandels and Reverend Wayne Kopitzke will preside. Patty passed away September 12 at her home after a brief and severe bout with cancer. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery.

Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Patty was born November 17, 1955 in Paynesville to Daniel and Irene (Schultz) Kruger. She graduated from Paynesville High School and went on to achieve her Teaching Degree from St. Cloud State. She attended the University of Minnesota to further her education. She will be remembered as an Elementary School teacher in New London for 26 years. She married Jim Holen on December 28, 1994 at First Lutheran Church in Tofte, MN. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville.

Patty is survived by her husband Jim and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.