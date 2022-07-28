Patrol: Teen Killed in Crash in Closed Off Construction Zone
LAKE ELMO -- A teenager died when he crashed his vehicle in a closed-off construction zone.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo in Washington County.
Troopers say 17-year-old Michael Schweiger of Roseville was driving west when he hit a dirt pile, rolled, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt. Schweiger died in the crash.
Two passengers, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy were both taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries.
