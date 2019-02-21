Patrol: Minor Injuries After Snow Plow, Semi Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Both drivers are fine after a semi rear ended a MN DOT snowplow Wednesday.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on eastbound I-94 in Melrose Township.

The state patrol says the driver of the snow plow, 45-year-old Justin Drossel of Melrose, was assisting the state patrol with a previous crash and was stopped in the right lane.

A short time after a semi, driven by 60-year-old Richard Bond of Fargo, North Dakota, rear ended the plow.

Both Bond and Drossel suffered non-life threatening injuries.