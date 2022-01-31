Patrol: Man Hurt When Car Strikes Parked Semi Along Interstate

ALBANY -- The driver of a car was hurt when it collided with a semi parked along the side of the interstate.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94 near Albany.

He says the semi had been driven by 64-year-old Robert Reicherts of Cannon Falls. It was parked on the right side shoulder.

The car driven by 38-year-old Richard Jones of Minot, North Dakota was going west when it struck the rear of the semi. Jones was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reicherts was ticketed for a non-emergency stop on the freeway. Jones was ticketed for duty to drive with due care.