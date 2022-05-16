Patrol: 2 Tow Truck Drivers Struck by Hit-And-Run Driver

LAKEVILLE -- The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for the driver of a car that struck two tow truck operators and then fled the scene.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 35 south of Lakeville.

The workers were in the left lane removing a vehicle from the center median when a car came by and struck them. The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound.

The State Patrol is trying to find a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ. It would have damage to the driver's side door and is missing the driver's side mirror.

The two men that were hurt are 39-year-old Michael Sirek of Faribault and 23-year-old Parker Swanson of Faribault. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.