March 30, 1992 – July 7, 2025

Patrick Gerard Stock, age 33, of Mound, MN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 7, 2025 at his home.

A Memorial Service celebrating Patrick’s life will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 18, 2025 at Calvary Community Church, 1200 Roosevelt Rd, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM at Calvary Community Church. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Patrick was born on March 30, 1992, in St. Cloud to Thomas and Lisa (Meyer) Stock. He graduated from Foley High School in 2010. After graduating he worked for Crystal Cabinets in the finishing department. Pat’s eye for detail and the pride he took in his work helped him to excel and he quickly became a shift lead. After several years his love of cars led him to try something new, and he began working at Ron’s Auto Body in Ronneby. Pat learned quickly and again excelled in his career. He went on to become an auto body technician earning certifications from Icar and Lexus. Pat enjoyed cars, building model cars, fishing, going to music festivals, eating (especially bacon) and spending time with family. He was a “good kid”, a great friend to many and will be remembered for his kindness, generosity (particularly with his time and talent), for being both big and soft hearted, for hating spiders and for forgetting and losing things, especially quarters!

Patrick is survived by his mother, Lisa (Jim Majerus) Stock of Milaca; father, Tom Stock Sr. of St. Cloud; brother, Tommy Stock of St. Cloud, beloved dog and “best girl, Nollie”; 4 aunt; 5 uncles, including Linus Meyer who he had a special relationship with; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.