Patrick Stephen Johnson, 64, Albany

October 11, 1959 - April 7, 2024

Patrick Johnson, age 64, passed away at his home in Albany on April 7, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be held Friday, April 12, 2024 at 4 pm at the Miller--Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. Visitation will be held at the funeral home between 3 and 4 pm. A gathering of family and friends will be following the service at Millstream Park, St. Joseph on Friday.

Patrick was born on October 11, 1959, to Arnold and Margaret (Dykes) Johnson in St. Paul. Patrick worked as an assembly technician for New Flyer in St. Cloud. He moved to Albany in 2004 with “his better half”, Jennette Goetsch. He loved fishing and was a Sound Technician for many years with his son, Aaron. For Patrick, music and playing his guitar were two of his greatest enjoyment.

Survived by his partner and friend, Jeanette Goetsch, Albany, daughters, Katie (Jesus) Johnson, Willmar, Deidre (John) Johnson, Appleton, Annah (Joshua) Dockendorf, St. Joseph, Angela Sexton, St. Cloud, Dezirae Keudell, Brookings, SD, and son, Aaron Keudell, Albany, sisters, Brenda (Jeff) Stensrud, Willmar, Kelley (Robert) Farrow, Minneapolis, Mary (Rodney) Johnson-Thompson, Williams, and brother, Patrick (Heather) Johnson, St. Cloud.

Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Margaret, infant son, Patrick Jr., grandson, Demitri Sanchez, brother, Michael Gaye, and sister, Annie Johnson.