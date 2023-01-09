Patrick “Pat” Rausch, 74, Waite Park

July 24, 1948 - January 3, 2023

Visitation will begin at 10 am on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Patrick (Pat) Rausch, 74 of Waite Park who died Tuesday January 3, 2023 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate funeral services at noon. Burial will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Pat was born July 24, 1948 in St. Cloud to William and Helen (Lindt) Rausch. He married Cecelia Willis in 1974 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. He was a graduate of Tech High School in 1966, Dunwoody Industrial Institute in printing and St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in education. He and his family moved to Coatesville, PA where he taught printing and photography at the Coatesville V.A. Medical Center for two years before moving back to St. Cloud, MN. He worked at the St. Cloud V. A. Medical Center as an Industrial Arts therapist until retiring. In retirement he started and operated Custom Copy and Printing from his home. Pat, was an army veteran serving four years with two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, and enjoyed taking his family on trips, camping and cheering his sons on at sporting events and that included his grandchildren and all their events. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who could always be counted on.

He is survived by his wife Cecelia, sons, Mark (Jodie) of Brooklyn Center, Nicholas of Sauk Rapids, grandchildren Emma and Liam; siblings, Mary Fruth of St. Augusta, and Michael (Rosemary) Rausch of Anoka.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Voigt, his brother Bill Rausch and brother-in-law Bob Fruth.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids.